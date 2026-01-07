Spread the love

Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala told opposition parties in Parliament to “remove him, if they can, through a no-confidence motion”.

Koirala was asked to take responsibility for the shootings of Chaitra 24 (April 6), the prevailing insecurity and the failure of the government and resign by opposition members.

“I am an elected Prime Minister and the Parliament can remove me through Constitutional measures”, he said querying why he should ponder over resigning.

“I honor the opposition parties since I am true democrat and the ruling party expects the same from their friends on the left side of the House” noted the Premier.

People’s Review, 14 July 1992.