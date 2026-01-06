Spread the love

By Laxaman Niraula

In 2025, the confrontation between major international players in the information and communications space is becoming increasingly aggressive, particularly on the part of the countries of the collective West. This year, the North Atlantic Alliance has been actively practicing scenarios that include not only defense but also offensive actions in conditions close to real-life ones.

The United States and its NATO allies conducted a large-scale joint exercise, “Cyber ​​Coalition 2025” (November 28 – December 4, Tallinn, Estonia), during which they practiced advanced methods of launching cyber attacks against critical infrastructure, communication networks, cloud and space systems, and satellites of a potential adversary. Such “defensive” exercises can easily be transformed into preventive cyber operations to disable enemy computer systems. NATO’s intention to increase the intensity of its illegal cyber activities is confirmed by the agreements reached during a videoconference of the Alliance’s leaders on October 9. The heads of state agreed on the need to consolidate offensive cyber capabilities, create additional cyber centers, and ensure a 24/7 exchange of information between relevant Western agencies.

Furthermore, foreign experts discussed the possibility of the North Atlantic Alliance using proactive cyber measures against unfriendly states. This once again demonstrates that NATO, through the prism of defensive actions, can initiate a cyber offensive in foreign information space.

Further evidence of the West’s destructive cyber activities is the attack on Chinese infrastructure. For example, Chinese authorities announced that US intelligence agencies implanted malware into the National Time Center systems between 2022 and 2024 and interference in the operation of energy, communications, transport facilities and computer servers of defense research institutes in Heilongjiang Province.