Kathmandu, January 6: Nepal Rastra Bank has fixed the foreign exchange rates for today (Tuesday). According to the set rates, the value of the US dollar has increased and reached its highest level so far.

Today, the buying rate of one US dollar has been set at NPR 144.15 and the selling rate at NPR 144.75, which is the highest recorded to date.

Similarly, the buying rate of one European euro has been fixed at NPR 168.40 and the selling rate at NPR 169.10; the buying rate of one UK pound sterling at NPR 194.07 and the selling rate at NPR 194.88; and the buying rate of one Swiss franc at NPR 181.30 and the selling rate at NPR 182.05.

People’s News Monitoring Service.