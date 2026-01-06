Spread the love

According to Rural Municipality Chairperson Ashok Rai, a total investment of NPR 30 million has already been made in tea cultivation through joint investment by the rural municipality and the shareholders of the Amchok Tea and Coffee Cooperative. He said that 1,300 shareholders are currently involved in the tea plantation expansion program.

Kathmandu, January 6: Amchok Rural Municipality of Bhojpur has been implementing an extensive tea plantation expansion program with the objective of increasing local income generation and promoting tourism. The rural municipality has initiated the expansion of tea cultivation in a planned manner with the aim of ensuring sustainable economic development.

“Amchok Rural Municipality has great potential for tea cultivation,” Chairperson Rai said. “At present, we are expanding tea farming on a large scale. Our goal is to link tea cultivation with tourism and economic activities to improve the living standards of local people.”

The expansion of tea farming has been carried out with the aim of transforming barren and unused slopes in the Amchok area—known for its natural beauty and high tourism potential—into green landscapes while creating employment opportunities. Chairperson Rai informed that tea plantations have so far been expanded over approximately 700 ropanis of land.

With the objective of utilizing vacant land and developing the area as a tourist destination, the rural municipality began the planned expansion of tea farming from fiscal year 2017/18 (2074/75 BS). Priority has been given to wards 1, 2, 3, and 6 within the municipality, where there is strong potential for tea cultivation. Chairperson Rai stated that these wards have abundant unused land as well as tourism potential, so the program is being implemented with a long-term plan.

“The rural municipality is expanding tea cultivation in a systematic manner,” he said. “Our effort is to make proper use of vacant land and simultaneously promote income generation and tourism development.”

Chairperson Rai further noted that the upper areas of Amchok Rural Municipality have ample open pastureland that is suitable for tea cultivation. He also said that programs will be implemented to encourage local residents to expand tea farming on their privately owned vacant land. According to the rural municipality, the structure of a tea processing factory has already been constructed in Ward No. 2 to process the produced tea, although the installation of machinery is still pending.

