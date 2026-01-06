Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 6: Supporters demanding a special general convention of the Nepali Congress surrounded the party’s central office in Sanepa on Monday.

After the schedule for the party’s regular 15th general convention collapsed, preparations for a special convention have gathered pace under the leadership of General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma.

The supporters say the central leadership has been stalling despite the passage of nearly three months since more than 54 percent of the party’s general convention delegates, 2,488 in total, submitted signed demands for a special convention as per Article 17(2) of the party statute. The delay has angered the faction backing the special meet.

Party activists in favor of the special convention chanted slogans while surrounding the central office.

The group has already booked a hall at Bhrikutimandap and is preparing to hold the special convention by the end of Poush. In contrast, the establishment faction has decided to move ahead by rescheduling the regular general convention for Baisakh.

This internal dispute within the Nepali Congress is expected to affect the parliamentary elections slated for Falgun. Although talks aimed at party unity are ongoing, leaders have yet to reach a deal.