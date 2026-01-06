Spread the love

By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

After her appointment as interim prime minister, Ms. Sushia Karki retained the portfolios of Foreign Affairs and Defence for herself.

This was not a suitable policy decision, nor was the sudden recall of Nepalese ambassadors from nearly a dozen countries.

At the same time, nearly an external affairs vacuum was created since China and the United States – for reasons known to them only – by also recalling their envoys prematurely.

The Indian ambassador to Nepal was also sick from a hiking trip to Champa Devi near Dakshin Kali in Kathamandu.

The sudden recalling of Nepalese ambassadors was definitely ill-advised.

Now PM Karki seems to have relented and finally appointed Lt. Gen. (retd.) Balananda Sharma to the vacant post of foreign minister.

With his distinguished military career and experience in the security sector, General Sharma would have been far better leading the defence portfolio.

Why PM Karki is still holding on to the foreign portfolio is anybody’s guess. After all, she has enough on her plate with other important matters.

Foreign Policy

Foreign policy is the activity whereby state actors [e.g. the Nepal government] act, react and interact.

The Karki government did none of these things, until newly appointed foreign minister Lt. Gen. Balananda Sharma went to Dhaka, Bangaladesh, to pay his respects on behalf of Nepal at the funeral of former PM and chairperson of the Bangladesh National Party (BNP).

This was an astute move given that the BNP is expected to sweep the forthcoming elections [after the ouster of PM Sheikh Hasina].

Nepal’s interaction with the neighbouring countries of the Region South Asia has been lacklustre – ever since the promulgation of the new Constitution.

Generally, those making foreign policy straddle two environments: an internal or domestic environment and an external or global environment.

The policy makers or decision makers and the policy system stand, therefore, at these junction points and seek to mediate between the various milieux.

The domestic environment forms the background context against which foreign policy is made.

Thus factors such as the resource base of the state, its position geographically in relation to others, the nature and level of development of its economy, its demographic structure, its ideology and fundamental values will form the domestic or internal milieu.

The international or external environment is where the foreign policy is implemented.

The implementation of foreign policy decisions require states to utilize instruments such as military and economic capabilities.

Economic instruments have attracted increased attention, partly as a result of increases in interdependence.

In Nepal the policy making apparatus is very weak, and so is the implementation.

However, well endowed a state may be with capacity to act to advance its interests, the skill and determination of its diplomats and the conduct of its diplomacy may be crucial to the outcome.

Unfortunately, Nepal is not endowed with much substance on which to build a resilient foreign policy and its diplomats leave much to be desired, especially since most do not have the educational background or proper motivation and are politically appointed.

One can only hope that the new foreign minister will shake things up – both at the ministry here at home and the diplomatic missions abroad.

Under the old regime during the Himalayan Republic there were so many missed opportunities.

Much needs to be done at the levels of recruitment, training, research and advisory services.

The writer can be reached at:

shashimalla125@gmail.com