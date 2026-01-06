Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 6: The Election Commission has called for a stronger and more workable system to deal with growing difficulties in enforcing the election code of conduct, especially as digital technology now plays a central role in elections.

At the first meeting of the Central Code of Conduct Monitoring Committee held on Monday, participants emphasized the need for a dedicated arrangement to tackle problems such as misinformation, hate speech, and false content spread through social media and other online platforms during election periods.

The committee has been set up in line with Clause 26 of the Election Code of Conduct, 2082 BS. The meeting was chaired by Election Commissioner Sagun Shumsher JBR, with Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari and Commissioner Dr Janaki Kumari Tuladhar also in attendance, according to Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai.

Discussions focused on improving coordination among concerned agencies, defining the role of regulatory bodies, and addressing practical hurdles in enforcing the code. Participants also exchanged views on broader issues linked to ensuring compliance throughout the election process.

Officials agreed that public awareness efforts, outreach activities, and punitive measures need to move forward together for the code of conduct to be enforced effectively.

Speaking at the meeting, Acting Chief Election Commissioner Bhandari said close monitoring of social media platforms has become unavoidable and stressed that the Election Commission must activate all available mechanisms to regulate online conduct during elections.

People’s News Monitoring Service