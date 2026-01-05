Spread the love

Jan 5, Kathmandu: Dr Arniko Pandey, whose name was included in the closed proportional representation list of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has announced his withdrawal from the race. With his decision, the number of candidates who have pulled out from the RSP’s PR list has reached six.

Earlier, mountaineer Tashi Sherpa, singer Trishala Gurung, actor and television presenter Asif Shah, Sachin Dhakal, son of businessman Chandra Dhakal, and professor Mahendra Lawoti had also announced their withdrawals.

Most recently, Dr Pandey said there was no longer any reason for him to remain on the closed list. He said he informed the RSP central committee meeting held last night about his decision to remove his name from the PR list.

Writing on Facebook today, he said, “Given the recent political developments and the expanded PR closed list of the RSP, I no longer saw any reason to stay on it. I informed my colleagues at last night’s central committee meeting about my decision to withdraw my name from the closed list.”

People’s News Monitoring Service