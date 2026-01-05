Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 5: A hearing date has been set for the writ petition filed by then CPN UML chair KP Sharma Oli, challenging the legal status of the CPN Unified Socialist Party and naming the Election Commission as a respondent.

The case will be heard by a joint bench of Supreme Court justices Manoj Kumar Sharma and Sunil Kumar Pokharel. The petition has been pending before the Supreme Court for four years.

The UML had filed the writ questioning the legality of the new party formed by its own lawmakers. UML chair Oli lodged the petition at the Supreme Court on Bhadra 17, 2078, seeking the removal of 14 lawmakers of the Unified Socialist Party.

In his petition, Oli also named as respondents the political parties related ordinance issued at the time to split the UML, then Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, and the Speaker of Lumbini Province.

The Unified Socialist Party was formed under the leadership of Madhav Kumar Nepal after the government amended the Political Parties Act through an ordinance, allowing a new party to be registered with the support of only 20 percent of members of the central committee or parliamentary party.

People’s News Monitoring Service