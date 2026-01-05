Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 5: Former prime minister and chairman of the UML has submitted his written statement related to the September 8, 9 Gen-Z uprising. In the written statement submitted by Oli, he has included the sequence of events from September 8 and 9, the nature of the movement, the role of the security agencies, and his disagreement with the views earlier made public by Commission Chairperson Gauri Bahadur Karki.

According to him, a meeting of the National Security Council on the evening of September 7 discussed that the movement would remain peaceful and that youth and students would be supported without the use of force. However, he claimed that the situation deteriorated on September 8 after infiltration and the entry of anarchic groups into the movement. He said that the youths involved in the movement themselves have already acknowledged the infiltration, and therefore he does not find it necessary to add anything further.

Oli stated that photographs and videos from that time clearly show that most of the people involved in the movement were not from the Gen-Z age group.

His written statement mentions that after vandalism began on September 8 and gunfire suddenly occurred, a meeting of all security agency chiefs, including the Home Minister, was convened for discussion, and a decision was made the same day to form an investigation committee. He added that the Cabinet later decided to form a commission to investigate the incident.

Oli said that although he wanted to deploy the Nepal Army to bring the situation under control on September 8, it was not possible. He also mentioned that he did not receive the expected cooperation from the security agencies.

Claiming that not only internal forces but also external forces were involved in the movement, Oli said that the acts of destruction that took place on September 8 were pre-planned. He argued that the simultaneous large-scale damage to the Parliament building, the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister’s residence, the President’s residence, and private property could not have been unplanned incidents.

Oli further claimed that on September 8 there was an attempt to carry out a planned attack against him by entering Baluwatar, stating that his life was also at risk that day. He also said that because Commission Chairperson Gauri Bahadur Karki had already made public statements about the incident on the very day it occurred and in the days before and after through social media, there had been doubts from the outset about the impartiality of the report, and that he still maintains that stance. He demanded before the commission that the real cause of the incident and the forces behind it be clearly identified.

On Sunday itself, Oli went to the office of the National Human Rights Commission and gave a statement for about two and a half hours. According to Commission member Lili Thapa, Oli answered all 35 questions asked by the commission. Those questions were related to the movements of 23 and 24 Bhadra, the use of force, human rights violations, the role of the National Security Council, and the government’s preparedness to prevent the destruction on 24 Bhadra.

