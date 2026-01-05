Spread the love

London, Jan 5: The Nepali embassy in London has urged Nepalis to remain alert amid a rise in fraud cases linked to false promises of securing UK work permits.

In a statement, the embassy said complaints have increased about individuals being cheated under the pretext of finding job sponsors. Most of those reporting fraud are Nepalis in Nepal who wish to travel to the UK, the embassy said.

The embassy also noted a growing number of complaints from Nepalis already in the UK who are seeking employment and have fallen victim to such scams.

“It has been understood that some of those involved in fraud are individuals of Nepali origin. There are also complaints of people being cheated after being put in touch with third country nationals through known Nepalis,” the statement said.

Since such crimes are punishable under the laws of both Nepal and the UK, the embassy has advised victims to file complaints with investigative agencies in Nepal, as well as with local police in the UK and the National Anti-Fraud Network, Action Fraud.

Acting Nepali Ambassador to the UK Bipin Duwadi said the embassy is ready to help facilitate justice for victims who come forward with evidence. The embassy has urged Nepalis facing problems to contact it via email or by phone at +44 7404 939274.

People’s News Monitoring Service