Hetauda, Jan 5: Six people were killed when a jeep met with an accident on Sunday evening along the short route linking Kathmandu and Hetauda in Bhimphedi Rural Municipality. Police have identified all the deceased and the injured.

According to the District Police Office, Makwanpur, a Tata Sumo jeep bearing registration number Na 1 Ja 1778, carrying nine passengers, plunged about 100 metres down into a ravine at Jurikhet in Bhimphedi Rural Municipality 6 on Sunday evening. The vehicle was carrying six men, one woman, one girl, and one boy.

Six people died at the scene, while three others were injured. Police identified the victims and the injured about 12 hours after the accident.

Makwanpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushkar Bogati said the identities of two of the deceased have yet to be confirmed.

Those confirmed dead include 40-year-old Sabita Lamsal of Kamaldanda, Hetauda Sub Metropolitan City 4, 29-year-old Nikhil Agrawal of Kantirajpath, Hetauda Sub Metropolitan City 2, 42-year-old Rajanish Kumar of Patna, Bihar, India, and around 50-year-old Arbind Kumar of Begusarai, Bihar, India.

DSP Bogati said the other two deceased are men estimated to be around 35 and 40 years old, whose identities remain unknown. Doctors at Hetauda Hospital declared them dead.

Among the injured receiving treatment at Hetauda Hospital, two have been referred to the College of Medical Sciences in Bharatpur for further care.

People’s News Monitoring Service