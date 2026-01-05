Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 5: The Election Commission has contacted political parties to correct errors in their proportional representation (PR) candidate lists. According to EC information officer Suman Ghimire, parties were informed via email to fix the mistakes.

The Commission found issues in the submitted closed lists, including duplicate names and names placed in the wrong cluster. Such errors were identified in the lists of both the Nepali Congress and CPN UML. Some candidates’ signatures were also missing, and the citizenship of those listed in reserved categories needs verification.

Parties submitted their PR candidate lists to the EC on December 28 and 29, 2025. After reviewing them, the Commission asked parties on Sunday to correct the errors. Parties have time until Jan 11, 2026 to make corrections. Candidates wishing to withdraw their names can do so on Jan 12, 2026, and the Commission will inform parties of such withdrawals on January 13, 2026.

If a name is withdrawn, the vacant spot can be filled by another candidate from the same group, with updated lists due to the Commission by Jan 14, 2026. The final publication of candidate lists is scheduled for Jan 18, 2026, after which objections regarding candidate eligibility can be submitted from Jan 19 to Jan 24, 2026. The EC will review these objections and decide between Jan 25 and Jan 31, 2026.

The final PR candidate lists will be published on February 4, 2026, and voting is scheduled for March 5, 2026.

People’s News Monitoring Service