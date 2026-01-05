Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 5: The District Administration Office, Parsa, has imposed a curfew in the Birgunj Metropolitan City area starting this afternoon.

The curfew has been enforced to prevent possible clashes between two communities in Birgunj. In recent days, protest programs have been taking place between the two groups in the area.

According to Chief District Officer of Parsa, Bhola Dahal, the curfew has been imposed in accordance with the decision of the District Security Committee. The order will be effective from 1:00 pm today until further notice. During this period, all forms of gatherings, assemblies, rallies, and demonstrations have been prohibited within the designated areas of Birgunj Metropolitan City.

The restricted area has been defined as: Bus Park in the east, Sirsiya Bridge in the west, Power House Chowk in the north, and Shankaracharya Gate in the south. No kind of meeting, conference, rally, procession, or sit-in protest will be allowed within these boundaries.

Chief District Officer Dahal stated that the curfew has been issued under Section 6(3)(a) of the Local Administration Act, 2028. He also warned that anyone violating the order will be taken into custody and dealt with in accordance with the law.

People’s News Monitoring Service.