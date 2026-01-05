Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 5: Major political parties, the Nepali Congress, CPN UML, and the Nepal Communist Party, are in the final stage of talks on an electoral alliance for the National Assembly elections scheduled for Magh 11.

The Congress and UML, which lost power following the Gen Z revolt, have been holding continuous discussions on coordination and cooperation for the National Assembly polls and, if Parliament is not restored, the House of Representatives elections set for Falgun 21.

Sources claim that the Nepal Communist Party has also joined recent talks on electoral coordination and cooperation. According to senior Congress sources, the parties are close to an understanding to include the Nepal Communist Party in both the National Assembly and House of Representatives elections. Second-rung leaders are said to be actively working to finalize seat sharing by Monday evening.

“There is near agreement on an electoral alliance between the UML and the Nepal Communist Party for the National Assembly elections. It may be finalized by this evening. The acting party president is holding talks on a three-party alliance,” a source said.

NCP convener Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is currently in New Delhi to attend a unity assembly organised by Nepali Ekta Samaj India. Before leaving for India, Prachanda held a meeting of about half an hour with UML chair KP Sharma Oli.

The two leaders discussed the latest political situation, as well as coordination and cooperation in the National Assembly and House of Representatives elections. But NCP leader Haribol Gajurel said any cooperation or unity with the UML at this stage would be self-defeating.

“The NCP’s position is improving across the country. In such a situation, entering an electoral alliance or unity with the UML would be self-defeating. We should not move in that direction,” he said.

The Congress, UML, and NCP are said to be under pressure after Rastriya Swatantra Party chair Rabi Lamichhane, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah, and Energy Minister and Ujyaalo Nepal patron Kulman Ghising came together. Taking the current political situation into account, Sher Bahadur Deuba, KP Sharma Oli, and Prachanda have moved closer.

People’s News Monitoring Service