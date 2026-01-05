Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 5: A meeting of office bearers and former office bearers from the Nepali Congress establishment faction has said there is no longer any basis for a special general convention, warning that any attempt to call one by force would be illegal.

The meeting, convened by Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba at his Maharajgunj residence on Sunday, concluded that the need for a special convention ended automatically after the party’s Central Working Committee announced the regular general convention. Former Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi said.

According to Nidhi, the meeting decided to send a message across the country that general convention delegates no longer need to come to Kathmandu and urged them to focus on preparing for the election. “The authority to call the party’s general convention rests only with the Central Working Committee. In such a situation, any convention called by the party president or any other office bearer on their own would be illegal,” Nidhi said.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Congress has again called a meeting of its Executive Committee. A notice issued by the party’s Chief Secretary, Krishna Prasad Poudel, states that the meeting will be held today, at 1 pm, at the party office.

After the party’s general convention, earlier planned for Poush ( mid-January, was postponed to Baisakh, general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma have been maintaining their position that a special general convention should be held in mid-January.

