Birgunj, Jan 5: Authorities have imposed a curfew in Birgunj, Parsa, after protests erupted involving two communities. The curfew was enforced following a decision by the District Security Committee to prohibit assemblies, rallies, and demonstrations at four locations within Birgunj Metropolitan City.

The curfew came into effect from 1 pm today. Public gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, and assemblies have been banned in the area bounded by Bus Park (east), Sirsiya Bridge (west), Power House Chowk (north), and Shankaracharya Gate (south). The protests were triggered by a dispute between Hindu and Muslim communities in Sakuwa, Kamala Municipality–6 of Dhanusha. On Sunday, members of the Muslim community staged protests over incidents including vandalism of a mosque and arson.

Similarly, Hindu groups began protests on Monday morning, alleging offensive remarks against Hindu temples and deities.

According to a notice issued by Chief District Officer of Parsa Bhola Dahal, anyone violating the curfew will face action as per the law.

