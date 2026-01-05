Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 5: Nepali Congress leader and former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arzu Rana, has reached New Delhi, the capital of India. Bhanu Deuba, the personal secretary to Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, said that Arzu has gone to Delhi for medical follow-up.

“She traveled to Delhi on Monday afternoon for a follow-up of her treatment,” Bhanu said, adding that she would return in a few days.

Meanwhile, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda,’ coordinator of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), is also currently in Delhi. He arrived in the Indian capital on Sunday evening. Today (Monday, January 5), Prachanda met with the Indian National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

People’s News Monitoring Service.