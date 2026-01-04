Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 4: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has agreed to meet the conditions set by Ujyalo Nepal, led by Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, clearing the way for a full party merger. With RSP showing readiness to revise its disputed proportional representation list, all three sides have begun preparations for complete integration.

The move follows controversy over RSP’s closed proportional list. After expressing dissatisfaction, the Kulman faction went to the Election Commission on Friday night, Poush 18, carrying a separate proportional list.

According to a leader from Ujyalo Nepal, the visit to the commission was prompted by changes in the priority order of candidates on the proportional list. “First, we wanted the money submitted by Ujyalo Nepal to be returned. Second, we approached the commission after there were changes in the prioritisation of the proportional list,” the leader said.

Earlier, RSP and the Kulman faction had agreed to include 18 names from Ujyalo Nepal in the proportional list. Some candidates were later dropped, leading to dissatisfaction after names were placed lower on the list based on priority. There was also controversy over claims that Kulman had included relatives in the proportional list.

Against this backdrop, a three way meeting was held on Saturday at the RSP party office in Banasthali between RSP chair Rabi Lamichhane, Kulman Ghising, and Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah.

Sources said RSP agreed during the meeting to revise the closed proportional list and accept other conditions. “After disputes emerged over the list, we went to the commission with a separate list to explore options. Later, talks were held among the three top leaders,” a source said.

Ujyalo Nepal had raised broader questions before approaching the Election Commission, including if RSP would adhere to the constitution, accept secularism, multilingual and multicultural principles, respect federalism, and clarify its position on republicanism and the proposal to abolish provinces.

“RSP leadership has agreed to move forward within the framework of the constitution, accept the republic, uphold the core spirit of the constitution, and work within federalism while strengthening it,” the source said.

RSP has previously questioned the provincial structure, but sources said it is now ready for merger talks.

Ujyalo Nepal leader Jitman Lama said RSP has also decided to form a task force to revise the proportional candidate list. “Our central committee met yesterday, followed by meetings among top leaders. A full party merger will now take place. A task force has been formed to manage integration at all levels. We will contest the elections together,” he said.

RSP has called a central committee meeting for Sunday, Poush 20. Balen’s chief personal secretary Bhupdev Shah said groundwork for full integration is already underway. He said preparations are in place to appoint him as RSP joint general secretary on Balen’s recommendation.

“Preparations for full integration have moved ahead. I am ready to accept any role given by the party decision,” he said.

Balen has stepped up meetings to build his team from the Jawalakhel home of his adviser Kumar Byanjankar in Lalitpur. “The mayor is holding regular meetings from Jawalakhel. We will also run a partial office until full integration is complete,” Shah said.

On Sunday night, Poush 13, Balen and Rabi reached a bilateral agreement. As per that deal, Balen is set to become the parliamentary party leader and prime ministerial candidate after the upcoming House of Representatives election. His rank will be just below party chair Rabi.

The following day, Poush 14, an agreement was also reached with Ujyalo Nepal, under which Kulman Ghising was given the role of vice chair.

People’s News Monitoring Service