Kathmandu, January 4: Durga Prasai, coordinator of the Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizen Protection Campaign, has stated that the country’s current situation is serious and has pointed to the need for a movement to achieve national unity.

Speaking on Sunday at a program titled “Prithivi Path as National Commitment” held in Kathmandu, Prasai claimed that most Nepalis are now economically destitute.

He mentioned that a large number of youths are migrating abroad and said the time has come to think seriously about how safe the country really is. Stressing the need for everyone to come together for nation-building, he urged people to abandon individualism and divisive tendencies.

He said, “Today, the situation is such that every Nepali has become impoverished. Everyone must understand this. Young people are leaving the country. The time has come to think about whether we are safe or not. Let us unite the country and come together for a movement. Let us build the nation and unite for that purpose. We must be prepared to decide whether to move Gen Z forward or whom to move forward. But some people talk about Ravi, Balen, and Harka, while others keep chanting about the king. If we truly want to build this country, we must abandon this tendency and come together in one place.”

He said that the recent divisions seen in support of various individuals or systems have hindered national objectives. At the program, Prasai also emphasized the necessity of the monarchy. He stated that if a monarchy is needed, people must be ready to make sacrifices for it, adding that he himself is prepared to give up half of his property. He stressed that all sides must unite and move forward for the protection of the country and the nation.

He said, “Let us fight to bring back the king. The monarchy is today’s necessity.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.