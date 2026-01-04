Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 4: Former Prime Minister and Nepali Communist Party Coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is set to leave for India’s capital, New Delhi, this evening to participate in a special program organized for the Nepali community.

He will attend the event titled “NCP Unity Message Assembly and Interaction,” organized at the invitation of the Nepali Society of India, as the chief guest.

The visit will focus primarily on the unity of Nepalis living in India and their contemporary issues. During the program in Delhi, Prachanda is scheduled to address the problems faced by the Nepali diaspora, as well as the opportunities and challenges they encounter.

He will also share his views on strengthening Nepal–India relations and matters of common concern for Nepalis living abroad. According to RB Khadka, General Secretary of the Nepali Society of India, the main aim of the program is to unite Nepali brothers and sisters across India and raise their social and political awareness.

Prachanda’s visit has been described by his secretariat as brief and purpose-driven. No high-level political meetings are scheduled, and he is expected to return to Nepal by Monday evening.

