Sankhuwasabha, Jan 4: Nepali Communist Party coordinator and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has dismissed talk of an all-party government, saying the country has already crossed the point of no return in terms of elections.

Addressing an interaction hosted by the Press Centre in Khandbari on Saturday, Dahal said the election process is already in motion, and the current government will be the one to conduct the polls.

He said parties have filed their closed proportional representation lists with the Election Commission, a step that confirms Nepal is heading straight into elections.

Dahal said young voters, particularly Gen Z, are clearly in favor of going to the polls, leaving no space for confusion. He said there is neither scope for an all-party setup nor any plan to reshuffle the existing cabinet.

Speaking to reporters before heading back to Kathmandu, Dahal said the present administration is fully capable of holding the House of Representatives election on March 5.

He also recalled understandings reached during the constitution drafting phase, when parties had agreed to review the Constitution after ten years and make changes based on what works and what does not.

Dahal said political parties must return to the people for a new mandate, in line with the mood among young voters. As the election process has already started, he said Parliament will not be restored, and the current government must carry the process through to its conclusion.

People’s News Monitoring Service