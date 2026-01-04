Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 4: Prakash Pathak, who allegedly threatened the lives of 10 high-ranking officials, has been arrested.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) of the Philippines said he was detained in a joint operation with the Philippine National Police (PNP) through its Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) in Malolos City, Bulacan province.

According to BI, Pathak was taken into custody on December 31, 2025, from the Paseo de Congreso area in Barangay Catmon, Malolos City-6.

He had reportedly sent death threats via email to several prominent figures, including Commission Chief of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) Prem Kumar Rai, former Foreign Minister Arju Rana, former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and Bal Krishna Khan.

The BI said the arrest followed official coordination with the Philippines Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC).

The PCTC had informed the BI that the Kathmandu District Court issued an arrest warrant against Pathak on December 1, 2025, in a criminal breach of trust case.

Additionally, on December 12, 2025, Interpol issued a diffusion notice against Pathak for charges of extortion and criminal conspiracy.

People’s News Monitoring Service