Pdfn] cWoIf s]kL zdf{ cf]nL d+unaf/ ltgs’g] l:yt /f]on Aof+Sj]6df cfof]lht kqsf/ ;Dd]ngdf Pd;L;L k|sf/0f nufot d’n’sdf ljsl;t kl/l:ytLsf af/] kf6L{sf] wf/0ff ;fj{hlgs ub}{ . tl:a/ c+ub 9sfn . sflGtk’/

Kathmandu, January 4: Former Prime Minister and UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has presented his statement before the Investigation Commission. A source associated with the commission confirmed that Oli “gave his statement” to the commission”.

“The commission team had sent him a letter. As soon as he received it, he was ready to present his statement,” the source said. “After that, the commission team returned after taking his statement.”

According to the commission source, “Based on indications from people close to Oli, the commission team went to meet him with the letter. There, Oli presented his views and responses in writing rather than verbally.”

Raising questions about the investigation commission, former Prime Minister Oli had earlier refused to go to Singha Durbar to record his statement. However, more recently, changing his stance, Oli had said that if the commission team came to Gundum, he would offer them tea and send them back.

Officials of the commission are unwilling to provide detailed information about who gave statements, or about the questions asked and the answers given during the process. The letter was prepared in great secrecy, and the commission team went to meet Oli discreetly.

“Based on all the statements and information collected, more than 60 questions had been prepared,” the commission source said. “He must have written his responses focusing on those questions. Our colleagues are saying, ‘We returned after taking the statement.’”

People’s News Monitoring Service.