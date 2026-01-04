Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 4: Jhapa Energy, a solar power generation company, has sold electricity worth Rs. 47,093,497 to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) within five months.

According to Lal Bahadur Sawa Limbu, Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, the company produced 6,521,260 units of electricity during the period from Shrawan to the end of Mangsir of fiscal year 2082/83.

Jhapa Energy’s 10-megawatt solar power project is in operation at Buluchok, Ward No. 4 of Shivasatakshi Municipality. The Nepal Electricity Authority purchases the electricity generated by Jhapa Energy at the rate of Rs. 7.30 per unit.

The company has been commercially producing electricity since Magh 10, 2080 (January 23, 2024), while earlier, on Mangsir 12, 2078 (November 28, 2021), the Authority had signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Jhapa Energy.

Jhapa Energy constructed the project after purchasing 22 bighas of land in Buluchok. A total of 21,600 solar panels have been installed at the project site. The solar electricity generated by the project is transmitted to the national grid through the Nepal Electricity Authority’s Muluchok substation, located within a distance of one kilometer from the site.

Jhapa Energy had sold solar electricity worth Rs. 52,884,777 to the Authority in fiscal year 2080/81. Chairman Limbu stated that sales increased to Rs. 91,059,475 in fiscal year 2081/82.

People’s News Monitoring Service.