Kathmandu: Tensions have escalated in Madhesh Province following allegations of offensive comments on TikTok that hurt religious sentiments.

The dispute, which began in Janakpur of Dhanusha district, has spread as far as Birgunj in Parsa, with protests and clashes increasing.

According to sources, a few days ago two youths from Janakpur, identified as Haidar Ansari and Amanat Ansari, posted a video on TikTok mentioning “Hindustan” and containing content contrary to religious harmony. Local leaders, stating that the video had hurt religious sentiments, handed the two youths over to the police.

While discussions were ongoing between both sides at the Khajuri Area Police Office, some groups became agitated after the youths were reportedly arrested. During this time, an attack on a mosque in Janakpur was also reported.

According to Dhanusha police spokesperson DSP Ganesh Bam, those involved in the mosque attack have also been arrested. However, the incident has triggered tensions across all eight districts of Madhesh Province, including Dhanusha and Parsa. High-level security sources have stated that security vigilance has been heightened due to the sensitive situation.

The impact of the dispute has also been seen in Birgunj. Since early this morning, protesters have taken to the streets in Birgunj. As the risk of the protests turning violent increased, police have deployed additional forces. The local administration has urged all sides to exercise restraint in order to maintain religious and cultural harmony in Madhesh Province.

