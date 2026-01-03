Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 3: Six communist parties have called for a boycott of the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

The call was made through a joint decision taken at a meeting of the six parties held in Lalitpur on Friday. Issuing a joint statement after the meeting, the parties urged the public to reject what they described as an anti-people election being held under the existing setup, without ensuring an independent joint people’s government and a people’s constitution.

The statement reads, “We appeal to the general public to boycott the anti people election being conducted under the status quo, without guaranteeing an independent joint people’s government and a people’s constitution.”

The parties calling for the election boycott include the Revolutionary Communist Party Nepal, Nepal Communist Party Bahumat, Scientific Socialist Communist Party Nepal, CPN Janapaksha, Nepal Communist Party, and Socialist Communist Party Nepal.

The meeting also concluded that the government led by Karki is undemocratic and stressed the need for its dismissal. The joint statement said, “We publicly announce our decision to dismiss the existing anti people, undemocratic, puppet Sushila government and to move forward with a united struggle for an independent joint people’s government and a people’s constitution.”

The parties have also called on the general public to join a movement aimed at building a wave of united struggle.

People’s News Monitoring Service