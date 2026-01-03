Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 3: A discussion convened by Nepali Congress leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala has concluded that the country is in an uncomfortable situation and that the party should now focus on its regular general convention and the general elections. On Saturday, Dr. Koirala invited available leaders from his faction—including office-bearers, central committee members, and district presidents—to a meeting at the party’s contact office in Bishalnagar, Kathmandu, according to the secretariat, with the purpose of seeking their views and suggestions.

During the discussion, Dr. Koirala first briefed participants on the current political situation of the country, the state of the Nepali Congress, and disputes surrounding the general convention, a central committee member who attended the meeting said.

Former Dolakha Congress president Burma Lama said that in his briefing, Dr. Koirala described both the party and the country as being in a very weak condition. “He said that both the country and the party are in a fragile state and that the immediate way out of the country’s situation is an election,” Lama said. “He also stressed that the Nepali Congress must move forward as a united force, preserving internal party unity.” After that, Dr. Koirala sought opinions and suggestions from the leaders present, Lama added.

Central committee member Deepak Giri, who attended the meeting, said that most leaders expressed concern that a special general convention could lead to division within the party. “At a time when the party needs strong unity, many leaders feared that a special convention might further weaken and split the party,” he said.

The discussion also reviewed that, with National Assembly nominations scheduled for Poush 23 and House of Representatives direct-election nominations set for Magh 6, it is not possible to hold the party’s regular general convention before the elections.

“Everyone agrees that the regular general convention should be held on time. But given the current situation, that did not seem possible,” Giri said. “It could not be held on the scheduled date because the active membership process was not finalized. Therefore, the conclusion was to accept and move forward with the decision taken by yesterday’s (Friday’s) Central Working Committee meeting.”

The Shekhar Koirala faction’s discussion also concluded that, since the schedule for the regular general convention has already been announced, the justification for a special general convention has effectively ended. “Even with this conclusion, there was a shared view that everyone should actively work to bring along those colleagues who have been demanding a special convention,” Giri said.

While presenting the review of the discussion, Dr. Koirala said that there is no alternative but for everyone to introspect and acknowledge their own shortcomings in the party’s functioning so far.

“In the present circumstances, everyone has made mistakes. There may have been mistakes by the party president (Sher Bahadur Deuba), by the general secretaries, and I will not say that I have none either. If everyone acknowledges their own mistakes, the party will become united,” a leader quoted Dr. Koirala as saying.

“They didn’t agree to holding it in Mangsir earlier; now there is insistence on a special convention”

During the discussion, it was noted that when circumstances were normal, Dr. Koirala had proposed holding the general convention in Mangsir 2082 in accordance with the party statute, but he did not receive support from the two general secretaries, Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma.

“Earlier, when Dr. Shekhar proposed holding it in Mangsir 2082, no one backed him. At that time, the situation was relatively comfortable,” one leader said. “Now the situation is more difficult and serious. In such a context, extending the term seems more appropriate. Those general secretaries who did not support it then should not now insist on a special convention.”

Leaders demanding a special general convention, including Devaraj Chalise, were also present at the Shekhar faction’s discussion. According to one leader, they clarified that they were not supporting a special convention as part of the ‘Gagan faction,’ but rather to ensure that the general convention is held on time.

“They also presented their arguments and listened to the group’s review. After hearing the review, no further dissenting views were expressed,” the leader said.

People’s News Monitoring Service.