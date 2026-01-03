Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 3: The month-long Swasthani fast and Magh bath begin today, starting from the full moon day of the bright fortnight of Poush and continuing until the full moon day of the bright fortnight of Magh.

During this period, devotees worship various Shakti Peeths. The tradition is linked to the belief that these sites became sacred after parts of Goddess Sati’s body fell there, making them the abode of deities.

From today, followers of the Vedic Sanatan tradition begin Magh bathing, the Swasthani fast, and the recitation of the Swasthani Katha in homes, following prescribed rituals. The fast and Magh bath are observed for one full month, from Poush Shukla Purnima to Magh Shukla Purnima. The ritual formally begins on Poush Shukla Chaturdashi by cutting nails, taking a purifying bath, and wearing clean clothes.

Devotees take a Magh bath early in the morning and worship Lord Shiva along with Goddess Parvati at midday. In the evening, it is customary to listen to or recite the Swasthani Katha, based on the dialogue between Kumar and Agastya in the Magh Mahatmya section of the Kedar Khanda of the Skanda Purana. Depending on family tradition, the recitation is done either in the morning or evening.

After observing the fast for a month, devotees make offerings to Goddess Bhagwati on Magh Shukla Purnima. The offerings include 108 sacred threads, 108 betel nuts, 108 betel leaves, 108 flowers, 108 rotis, 108 grains of rice, various fruits, incense, lamps, food offerings, sandal paste, red sandalwood, vermilion, clothes, and donations, praying for the fulfilment of wishes. From the offered items, eight portions are given to the husband. If there is no husband, they are given to the son, and if neither is present, to a symbolic son. If none is available, the offerings are immersed in a nearby holy river with prayers for wishes to be fulfilled.

During the fast, devotees consume fruits and observe a night vigil, during which the glory of the goddess is recited and heard. There is a belief that sincere observance of these rituals fulfils the devotee’s wishes.

The word Swasthani means the goddess of one’s own place. Worshipping the deity of the place where one resides is known as Swasthani worship. It is also believed that the period after the sun’s northward movement is suitable for meditation and spiritual practice, and Swasthani symbolizes inner awareness and self connection. The period from Poush Shukla Purnima to Magh Shukla Purnima is considered ideal for this practice.

According to Devmani Bhattarai, member of the Nepal Panchang Determination Development Committee and a scholar of religious texts, the Skanda Purana describes Swasthani as a golden colored goddess with three eyes, a calm expression, seated on a lotus throne, with four arms. She holds a blue lotus in one hand, a sword in the second, a shield in the third, and displays a gesture of blessing with the fourth.

There is a belief that proper observance of the Swasthani fast reunites separated couples, cures illnesses, and helps devotees attain their desired life partner.

The Swasthani Katha recounts that in the Satya Yuga, Parvati, daughter of the Himalayas, observed the Swasthani fast on the guidance of Lord Vishnu to attain Lord Shiva as her husband. The text also narrates the reunion of a separated Naga couple after the fast.

Historian Prakash Shrestha “Sakva,” who researches the historical, religious, archaeological, cultural, and tourism aspects of Sankhu, said the Swasthani Katha also mentions that Goma Brahmani was freed from the grief of losing her son by observing the fast as taught by the Sapta Rishis. As a result of the fast, her son Navaraj became the king of Lavanya Desh, present-day Sankhu.

On this occasion, the Madhav Narayan fair also begins today at the Salinadi River in Sankhu, about 18 kilometers northeast of the Kathmandu Valley, along with the Magh bath. There is a belief that bathing here during the month of Magh and offering prayers to Madhav Narayan washes away sins and earns merit. Every year, hundreds of thousands of devotees visit the site with this belief.

The Salinadi Management Committee said all preparations for this year’s Madhav Narayan fair have been completed. Devotees from different parts of Nepal, as well as from India, come to Salinadi for ritual bathing and for the darshan of Madhav Narayan and Shri Swasthani.

People’s News Monitoring Service