Kathmandu, Jan 3: Nepal’s Department of Immigration (DoI) has rolled out a new digital system to track foreign nationals from arrival to departure, aiming to tighten security and improve services. The move positions immigration as both a gateway for tourists and a key instrument of national oversight.

The Foreign National Management Information System (FNMIS) went live on January 1, 2026, with Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal inaugurating the platform. The system centralizes data on visitors’ nationality, passport, and visa status, making it easier for authorities to monitor compliance and respond to security concerns.

Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal’s main entry point, has long faced criticism over long waits, confusion, and inconsistent services. The new system seeks to tackle these issues by linking immigration with hotels, lodges, airlines, trekking and tour operators, transport services, banks, and money exchange centres. Service providers must enter visitor details in a standard format, automatically feeding the DoI database.

Director General Ram Chandra Tiwari said the system allows authorities to track movements in real time, reducing reliance on manual oversight. “It sends a clear message: foreign nationals cannot engage in suspicious activities, but they are assured safety and protection while in Nepal,” Tiwari said.

Phase one already connects star hotels and trekking agencies in the Kathmandu Valley. Phase two, starting March 1, will bring domestic airlines, travel agencies, tourist transport, and exchange centres online. The third phase will add hotels and lodges across the country.

Officials say FNMIS is a step toward modern, technology-driven immigration management, strengthening border security, enforcing visa rules, and supporting criminal investigations. For a country where the first impression of the state often comes at the immigration desk, the system is designed to make that encounter smoother, safer, and more controlled.

The DoI also plans policy and legal updates to complement the system, aiming to manage cross-border risks more effectively while keeping Nepal welcoming for legitimate visitors.