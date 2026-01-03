Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 29: The government has reached an agreement with Dr Nicholas Bhusal and Harish Bisht, bringing Bhusal’s hunger strike to an end.

Bhusal, who had been on hunger strike for 11 days, signed a six-point agreement with the government on Friday. Following the deal, Prime Minister Sushila Karki offered juice to Bhusal and Bisht at Baluwatar, formally ending the fast.

The agreement was signed by Bhusal himself and Bisht on behalf of the protesting side, while Ajayabhadra Khanal, chief adviser to the prime minister, signed on behalf of the government.

Bhusal had gone on hunger strike demanding action against those who opened fire during the Gen Z movement, the release of those arrested during the protests, an investigation into corruption and action against those found guilty, and voting rights for Nepalis living abroad, among other demands.

