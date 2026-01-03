Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 3: Young entrepreneur Sachin Dhakal has withdrawn his name from the closed proportional representation list of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) under the proportional electoral system. Dhakal, who was placed second in the Khas Arya (male) category in the list submitted to the Election Commission, said he decided to withdraw for personal reasons.

Making his decision public, Dhakal said he withdrew his name this time out of respect for the spirit and values of the proportional representation system as envisioned by the Constitution. He also expressed gratitude to the party leadership for trusting him and including his name on the closed list.

Dhakal said that after completing his studies abroad, he returned to Nepal with a firm determination to do something in his own country despite having attractive opportunities overseas. Recalling the inspiration of his father, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), he said, “I entered entrepreneurship with the belief that one must nurture the soil of one’s own country, make it flourish, and create employment at home.”

Dhakal is an active young entrepreneur in Nepal’s economy, sports, and tourism sectors. He believes that opportunities must be created within the country to end the compulsion for youths to go abroad for employment.

“Being born into a business family is not a crime. Along with my family background, I am trying to put my own education, knowledge, and capabilities into practice,” he stated.

Sachin Dhakal is currently the Chairman of football club FC Chitwan and is active in the tourism and hospitality sector. Hotels under the ‘Ila’ brand are operating under his management.

His name had been included in RSP’s proportional list under the quota of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah.

Similarly, artist Aashif Shah, who was also included in the proportional list, has publicly announced that he is withdrawing his candidacy.

Aashif clarified that although he has an interest in politics, he is not in a mindset to directly engage in active politics at this time. However, he said that the urge for “nation-building” has always remained in his heart.

Explaining how his name was included in the list, Aashif said, “Friends who closely observed the efforts made to make the Balen–Ravi–Kulman alliance possible in line with public aspirations are witnesses to this. Seeing that effort, they recommended my name, saying I should become an MP.”

However, rejecting the proportional route, he made it clear that direct election is his preferred choice.

Singer and medical doctor Dr. Trishala Gurung has also withdrawn her name. Issuing a public statement through social media, she announced her decision to step back from the candidacy.

Describing her decision as a “conclusion reached after deep self-evaluation,” Trishala clarified that she has chosen to prioritize her professional responsibilities and social roles.

“With full dedication to my professional duties, continuing service in the fields of art and health, and a firm commitment to contribute to civil society and communities in an independent capacity, I have taken this decision,” she wrote.

Aashif Shah has also given a strong political signal, announcing that he is fully prepared to contest the direct election from Kathmandu–5. “If one must enter politics, it should be through the people’s direct vote,” he said.

According to the Election Commission’s schedule, candidates can withdraw their nominations until January 12.

World-renowned mountaineer Tashi Lakpa Sherpa has also publicly announced his desire to withdraw his candidacy.

Stating his resolve to contribute to the country outside party politics, he requested that his name be removed from the list.

Tashi, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fourteen Peaks Expedition, wrote on Facebook:

“Thank you for selecting my name under the proportional system for the House of Representatives. However, as I am not interested in party politics, I would like to withdraw my name from the list.”

At a time when RSP’s proportional list—featuring well-known figures from diverse backgrounds—has drawn both discussion and criticism, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa’s decision to withdraw is being viewed as symbolic and meaningful.

Earlier, Dr. Mahendra Lawoti, whose name was included in the proportional list under the quota of the Ujyalo Nepal Party, strongly objected to the inclusion of his name in the closed list, stating that no discussion had been held with him regarding party unity or candidacy.

In the proportional list submitted by RSP, Lawoti is placed 12th in the Indigenous Nationalities (male) cluster. However, he claimed that he learned about the unity between the Ujyalo Nepal Party and RSP only through news reports.

He stated that republicanism, secularism, federalism, and proportional representation are their clear “bottom lines” and said that these issues were not reflected in the seven-point agreement.

People’s News Monitoring Service.