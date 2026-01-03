Spread the love

Bhadrapur, Jan 3: Seven passengers, including one crew member, were injured in a Buddha Air aircraft accident at Bhadrapur Airport on Friday night at around 9:10 pm.

The Buddha Air ATR 72 aircraft, with call sign 901, which had flown from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur, was involved in an accident during landing. According to Jhapa District Police Office Chief Rajan Limbu, the aircraft overran the runway by approximately 300 meters to the east and became stuck in grassy bushes and soil.

There were 51 passengers on board, along with four crew members and one aircraft engineer. Among them, co-pilot Sushant Shrestha, 24, a resident of Lalitpur 4, and six other passengers were injured.

The injured passengers have been identified as Sabin Jogi, 40, of Bhadrapur 10, Preshika Adhikari, 20, of Birtamod 7, Sumitra Jogi, 42, of Birtamod 1, Kamal Prasad Katuwal, 28, of Damak 1, Muna Ghatani, 40, of Kathmandu 16, and Priya Ghatani, 16, also of Kathmandu 16, police said.

The injured were immediately rescued by a Nepal Police team and taken to Omsai Pathibhara Hospital in Bhadrapur for treatment.

Co-pilot Shrestha, who sustained injuries to his head and face, is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. The other six injured passengers were discharged after receiving general treatment and have returned home, Superintendent Limbu said.

The aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu at 8:23 pm and was scheduled to land at Bhadrapur at 9:10 pm when the runway overrun occurred.

Soon after the accident, a team of 70 police personnel led by Superintendent Limbu was deployed from the Jhapa District Police Office for rescue operations. Police safely evacuated all passengers from the aircraft and transported the injured to the hospital.

People’s News Monitoring Service