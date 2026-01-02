Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 2: The restriction on movement imposed on former home minister and Nepali Congress leader Ramesh Lekhak has been lifted.

The commission formed to investigate the incidents of Bhadra 23 and 24 has removed the restriction on Lekhak’s movement as well as the ban on foreign travel.

On Thursday, the commission informed the Home Ministry that both the movement restriction and the overseas travel ban had been withdrawn.

Earlier, a meeting of the commission on Ashoj 12 had decided to bar then home minister Lekhak from traveling abroad and from leaving Kathmandu without prior approval from the commission.

Lekhak recorded his statement before the commission on Monday. Following the completion of his statement, the commission lifted the restriction on his movement.

People’s News Monitoring Service