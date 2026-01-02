Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 2: Citizen Rescue Campaign coordinator Durga Prasai has warned of protests if the government fails to decide on holding a referendum by this coming Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday after meeting interim government Prime Minister Sushila Karki at Singha Durbar, Prasai said the government had sought time until Sunday to decide on its demands, including the referendum issue. He said he had given the government a clear ultimatum until Sunday.

Prasai warned that if the government does not respond to their demands or take a decision on the referendum by then, his group will launch protests. He said the government cannot move toward elections by sidelining one side while favoring another.

“I forwarded the issues seriously. These are national issues,” Prasai said, recalling his conversation with the prime minister. “I even asked if she wanted her grandchildren to live in Nepal. She appeared exhausted. This government came to power through the Gen Z movement and now talks about arresting them.”

According to Prasai, the prime minister asked for time until Sunday. He quoted her as saying both sides would sit together on Sunday, finalize an agreement, and have it endorsed by the Cabinet on Monday. If that does not happen, she will publicly acknowledge on Sunday that it cannot be done.

Prasai said the government cannot ignore the demands raised by the Gen Z movement and proceed to elections. He warned that the government’s approach of backing only one side would not produce a positive outcome.

“You cannot make one side cry and allow the other to go to elections,” he said. “Nepal belongs to everyone. If this government tries to go to elections while ignoring Gen Z demands and backing only a selected group, it will not succeed.”

Prasai said a referendum remains the final option and stressed that his campaign has called for making full use of democratic processes by holding a referendum.

People’s News Monitoring Service