Biratnagar, Jan 2: Senior security officials in Koshi Province have openly questioned the government on how police and other forces can perform with confidence when they lack basic equipment, legal backing, and institutional protection.

The concerns were raised during a day long provincial security meeting held in Biratnagar on Wednesday, attended by Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, Home Secretary Raj Kumar Shrestha, Nepali Army Lieutenant General Pradeep Jung KC, Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki, Armed Police Force chief Raju Aryal, and National Investigation Department head Tekendra Karki. Security chiefs from across the province also took part.

At the meeting, officials from security agencies and district administrations jointly pressed the government for what they called “security for the security personnel.” Chief district officers from several districts said falling morale among police personnel stemmed mainly from fear of future legal action.

They said election periods often require the use of force to control crowds or neutralize threats. Yet officers deployed in the field now worry that decisions taken today could land them in legal trouble tomorrow. This fear, they said, has led to hesitation, passivity, and withdrawal from duty in tense situations.

One senior official summed up the concern bluntly: police are unable to function effectively because their morale is low. He said officers fear being questioned or punished later for actions taken while performing their duty. Clear authority and legal protection are urgently needed, he added.

The issue of missing and looted weapons was also raised seriously. Officials warned that firearms looted during recent Gen Z protests may have reached criminal groups and could pose a serious threat during upcoming elections. Security agencies have been instructed to conduct close investigations to track these weapons and assess how they might be used to disrupt the polls. Officials said failure to recover or neutralize the weapons would make peaceful elections difficult. The possible misuse of looted uniforms was also flagged as a major concern.

Logistics shortages featured prominently in the discussion. Officials asked how personnel could work with confidence when uniforms had been looted and vehicles were unavailable. They urged the government to immediately provide transport and other support, especially for police deployed in remote and border areas of Koshi Province.

Participants also discussed challenges linked to the open Nepal India border, including illegal infiltration and activities by groups calling for election boycotts, including those linked to Durga Prasai and other radical outfits.

After hearing the concerns, Home Minister Aryal and the heads of all four security agencies assured personnel of government backing. Aryal said the government would stand by security forces acting within the law and urged them not to hesitate in using lawful force to ensure peaceful elections. He said anyone attempting to disrupt the polls or commit crimes must not be spared.

Security chiefs also pledged close coordination and promised to push for the authority and resources needed to raise morale. The meeting was jointly organized by the Home Ministry and the Koshi Province Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law, with security heads from all 14 districts attending.

