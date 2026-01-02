Spread the love

Biratnagar, Dec 2: Koshi Province Chief Minister Hikmat Karki has said there is no certainty that elections will take place under the current situation, arguing that elections alone may not resolve Nepal’s present problems.

Speaking at a program organized by Press Chautari Morang on Thursday, Karki made the remarks while awarding the Shaligram Manju Dahal Journalism Award 2082 to Udayapur-based journalist Renu Parajuli. Parajuli received a cash prize of Rs 21,000 along with a certificate.

Presenting the award, Chief Minister Karki said the role of responsible journalism has become even more important in the current political and social context.

On the occasion, Press Chautari also extended congratulations to Jeevan Ghimire, Rishikesh Pokharel, Parshuram Basnet, Dilip Bagadiya, Shilpa Nirala Karki, and Rajmati Ingnam, who were elected as central committee members and a member of the disciplinary commission from the 11th general convention of the CPN UML.

Chief Minister Karki, who is also a UML secretary, said the party had managed to stand firm after the Gen Z movement that took place on Bhadra 23 and 24. He remarked that while UML had stabilized itself, some other political parties were still struggling to regain their footing.

Assessing the country’s current situation, Karki said it was still unclear if elections could be held in a peaceful and fear-free manner. He added that there was no guarantee that elections alone would solve the nation’s existing problems.

Stating that elections should not be seen as the only solution, Karki said the immediate need was to restore parliament and move forward by addressing the demands that have surfaced in recent months.

People’s News Monitoring Service