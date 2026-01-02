Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 2: The health condition of Dr. Nicholas Bhusal (Kamal), who has been on a hunger strike for the past 10 days, is deteriorating, according to Bir Hospital.

Meanwhile, the government has formed a negotiation team to hold talks on the demands put forward by the Gen Z group led by Dr. Bhusal.

Dr. Nicholas Bhusal (Kamal) has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Maitighar Mandala. As his health condition worsened, the government formally approached the group for talks and constituted an official negotiation team. On the directive of the Prime Minister, a four-member negotiation committee has been formed under the coordination of Chief Advisor Ajayabhadra Khanal.

The negotiation team includes the Prime Minister’s Public Relations Officer Govindanarayan Timilsina, Joint Secretary Dr. Bhishma Kumar Bhusal from the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, and Kathmandu Chief District Officer Ishwar Raj Paudel as members. The government was compelled to come to the negotiating table after Dr. Bhusal’s health condition began to deteriorate seriously.

Dr. Nicholas Bhusal began his indefinite hunger strike by putting forward five demands, including action against those responsible for the incidents that occurred on September 8 and 9, amendment of the Constitution to abolish the National Assembly and the provincial structure, and the introduction of a system for the direct election of an executive Prime Minister. He has repeatedly reiterated his firm stance that he will not end the hunger strike until his demands are met.

As the hunger strike prolonged and Dr. Bhusal’s health worsened, he was admitted to Bir Hospital on Wednesday. He is currently being kept in Cabin No. 310 of the Surgical Block at Bir Hospital, where he continues his hunger strike. According to the hospital administration, he has been given no nourishment other than saline water.

Bir Hospital Director Prof. Dr. Dilip Sharma stated that although Dr. Bhusal’s condition is currently stable, the risk of complications remains high due to prolonged fasting. The medical community and civil society have been increasing pressure on the government over concerns about Dr. Bhusal’s health.

People’s News Monitoring Service