Kathmandu, January 2: The 15th General Convention of the Nepali Congress has been proposed to be held from Baisakh 28 to 31 (My 11 to 14).At the meeting of the Central Work Execution Committee taking place in Sanepa, Acting President Purna Bahadur Khadka presented the proposal.

Khadka has also proposed extending the tenure of the executive committee elected by the 14th General Convention until Jestha 2083.

At a time when the two General Secretaries, Gagan Kumar Thapa and Bishwaprakash Sharma, have announced that a special convention will be held from Poush 26 and have even booked a hall at Bhrikutimandap, the establishment faction has come forward with a counter-proposal.

Amid fears that the Nepali Congress could split due to the special convention, the establishment has proposed holding the convention only after the elections scheduled for Falgun 21 (March 5).

Earlier, the 15th General Convention, which had been scheduled to begin from Poush 26, was not be able to take place as planned. This has intensified a major dispute within the party.

The two General Secretaries, Thapa and Sharma, had announced a special convention by postponing the regular general convention. However, the establishment faction, which holds a majority in both the Central Working Committee and the Central Work Execution Committee, has ignored the special convention and instead put forward a proposal to hold the regular general convention next year.

