Kathmandu, January 2: After Nepali Congress General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwaprakash Sharma announced the date for a special general convention, party President Sher Bahadur Deuba has called a meeting of the Central Work Execution Committee for today.

According to Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel, the meeting has been scheduled for today at 3:00 pm at the party’s central office in Sanepa.

The party’s General Secretaries Thapa and Sharma have announced a two-day special general convention to be held on January 11 and 12 at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu. Party leaders have stated that the Bhrikutimandap hall has already been booked.

After receiving this information, President Deuba also held consultations with senior leaders. Soon afterward, he convened a meeting of the Central Work Execution Committee to discuss the internal situation of the party. Office bearers and members of the Committee have been invited to attend the meeting.

Earlier, the Nepali Congress Central Committee had decided to hold the party’s 15th general convention starting from January 10. However, the ward and municipality-level conventions could not be held as planned, General Secretaries Thapa and Sharma decided to postpone the regular general convention and instead call a special general convention.

