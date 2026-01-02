Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 2: Machhapuchchhre Bank is set to operate its 12th Extension Counter at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, the country’s largest hospital located in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu. The bank has decided to bring the counter into operation keeping in mind the convenience and ease of patients and service recipients visiting the hospital for treatment and services.

A bilateral agreement has been signed to construct and operate the bank’s extension counter at the Teaching Hospital. The agreement was signed on behalf of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital by Executive Director Dr. Subas Prasad Acharya, and on behalf of the bank by Chief Executive Officer Santosh Koirala.

Following the agreement, the bank will construct the necessary infrastructure at the space provided by the hospital and bring the counter into operation. The bank, which has already been providing services through an ATM installed within the hospital premises, will now, through this counter, conveniently offer patients visiting the Teaching Hospital various banking services, including bill payments during treatment, remittance services, and other banking transactions.

The bank has taken another important step in its campaign to provide modern banking services to government and public institutions. Machhapuchchhre Bank will also support the digitalization of financial transactions for both service users and the hospital at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

