Kathmandu, Jan 2: Nepali Congress (NC) general secretaries Gagan Kumar Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma have announced the suspension of the party’s regular general convention.

Issuing a joint statement on Thursday evening, Thapa and Sharma said the regular convention has been put on hold, stating that a special general convention now remains the only available option.

According to the statement, the Central Working Committee meeting held on Mangsir 15 had decided to approve the schedule of the regular general convention at an upcoming meeting. Until such approval, the regular convention has been suspended through this notice.

The statement says the primary option to address the demand for a special general convention, submitted to the central office with signatures of 54 percent of convention representatives, was to hold the regular convention. But as the convention could not be completed within the stipulated timeframe, the option of a special general convention has again emerged.

As per Clause 17(2) of the party statute, responding to the demand for a special general convention falls under the responsibility of the central office. The statement adds that related processes will be carried forward through consensus as far as possible.

The statement also notes that during the final phase of discussions on the convention date, the renewal of active party membership reached an advanced stage. So far, 579,395 active memberships have been renewed.

Once the renewal process is completed in the remaining districts of Khotang, Bara, Kanchanpur and Kailali, the total number of renewed active members is expected to cross 600,000.

Earlier, the party had decided to hold its 15th general convention on Poush 26, 27 and 28.

People’s News Monitoring Service