Kathmandu, January 2: Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa has publicly stated that the way out of the country’s current political and constitutional crisis must be sought through an all-party consensus. His remarks align with the long-standing demand raised by Gen-Z movement leaders Ravi Kiran Hamal and Miraj Dhungana.

Leaders of the Gen-Z movement have consistently maintained that political stability, good governance, and a constitutional solution are possible only through a broad all-party consensus involving civic leaders, political parties, and the forces that participated in the uprising. Echoing this position, General Secretary Thapa has also indicated that the present crisis cannot be resolved through old political practices.

In the context where the current government has appeared incapable of addressing issues of stability, good governance, restructuring of the state, and political accountability raised after the Gen-Z uprising led by the emerging generation on September 8 and 9, analysts observe that the perspectives of the Gen-Z leaders and the Nepali Congress General Secretary have converged at a single point.

Gen-Z leader Ravi Kiran Hamal said that he views positively the fact that a general secretary of a major party like the Nepali Congress has advanced the agenda of all-party consensus. He stated, “We have been consistently saying that there must be an all-party consensus, that public institutions need restructuring, and that changes in the system of governance and the electoral system are indispensable for political stability. Today, Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa has raised the same issues, and we welcome this.”

Through a recently released video message, General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa expressed the view that the issues raised during the Gen-Z uprising can be advanced only through an all-party consensus. His statement is being seen as a signal of possible dialogue and cooperation between established political parties and emerging political forces.

According to political analysts, the fact that mainstream parties have begun to take seriously the issues raised by the Gen-Z movement indicates that Nepal’s political transition is entering a new phase. The debate on all-party consensus is expected to create an environment for reconsidering the system of governance, the electoral system, and the overall mode of state functioning in the days ahead.

People’s News Monitoring Service.