Kathmandu, January 2: The Embassy of Bangladesh in Kathmandu has opened a book of condolence to honor the memory of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who passed away on December 30, 2025.

In a note sent to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic missions, and other international organizations based in Kathmandu, the embassy stated that the condolence book will be available for signing from Thursday, January 1, 2026, to Monday, January 5, 2026, except Saturday, January 3, 2026, between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM daily.

The embassy has invited diplomats, officials, and members of the international community in Nepal to pay their respects and sign the book in memory of the late leader, who played a prominent role in Bangladesh’s political history.

This initiative reflects Bangladesh’s desire to honor Begum Khaleda Zia’s legacy and provides an opportunity for the diplomatic and international community in Nepal to express condolences and solidarity.

