Kathmandu, Jan 2: The belief that political leaders in Nepal often attract controversy through their conduct did not emerge without reason. Over the years, there have been many reports of leaders and ministers using helicopters not only for disaster response but also for personal and party-related events.

Adding to this trend, Bagmati Province Chief Minister Indra Baniya has drawn public criticism. On Thursday, he traveled by helicopter from Hetauda to attend a picnic program organized in Dhangadhimai Municipality of Siraha district.

The picnic event was held at Dhangadhimai 14 and organized by Nepali Congress Siraha district president Ramchandra Yadav on the occasion of the English New Year.

Chief Minister Baniya’s use of a helicopter solely to attend the picnic has triggered sharp criticism on social media. Residents have questioned the use of state resources for a party event at a time when the Madhes region continues to suffer from a severe cold wave.

