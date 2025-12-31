Spread the love

By Our Political Analyst

Kamal Thapa’s return to the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) marks an important moment for Nepal’s pro royalist and Hindu state supporters. For a long time, this group has felt scattered, confused, and low on confidence. The reunion of Thapa-led RPP Nepal with Rajendra Lingden-headed RPP sends a clear signal that the pro-monarchy camp wants to close ranks. Even if the impact is limited, the move still carries meaning for those who believe in monarchy and a Hindu state.

Thapa has deep roots in the RPP tradition. He led the party for years with a tight grip and built his image as a leader who stayed close to power centers. His loss to Lingden in December 2021 was not just a political defeat, it was also a blow to his authority. His decision to quit the party soon after, and blame external influence, showed his discomfort with losing control. The formation of RPP Nepal was meant to show strength, but it exposed his limits instead. The party lacked street presence, public excitement, and a clear direction. His alliance with UML in the 2022 election confused loyal supporters and weakened his standing among core royalists.

Returning to RPP looks like an admission that going solo did not work. For pro royalist and Hindu state sloganeers, this reunion offers emotional relief. Many of them see Thapa as a familiar face who speaks their language. His presence may encourage inactive supporters to reconnect with the party. It may also reduce frustration among those who felt leaders were busy fighting each other instead of defending shared beliefs.

Rajendra Lingden has taken a different path. He focused on structure, parliamentary presence, and steady visibility. Under his leadership, RPP has sounded more disciplined inside the House. Still, the party struggles to expand its base. Conservative votes remain limited, and internal rivalry has slowed growth. In that sense, absorbing Thapa’s group makes political sense. One party speaking for the same ideas looks better than multiple weak outfits competing for the same voters.

Even so, expectations should stay realistic. Nepal’s political ground has shifted. Young voters want clear outcomes, not repeated slogans. They question old leaders and lose patience fast. For many of them, debates on monarchy or religion feel distant from daily struggles like jobs, education, and fairness. Thapa’s return alone will not change this gap. RPP may gain energy among loyalists, but it is unlikely to reshape national politics in a big way.

This is also where caution matters. Thapa carries a history of strong personal control. After returning, he must accept the current leadership and avoid power struggles. Any internal trouble will damage the party more than help it. Supporters want unity, not another round of splits.

In the end, the reunion helps RPP stay relevant. It lifts morale among conservative supporters and reduces fragmentation. For Thapa, it is a return to familiar ground, though with reduced influence. For Lingden, it is a tactical move to steady the party before the next election. The road ahead remains tough, but at least the voices now speak from one platform. A unified RPP should be capable of bringing all pro-Hindu and pro-monarchy groups under its umbrella while effectively capturing the aspirations and sentiments of Nepali youth.