Kathmandu, Jan 1: CPN coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and CPN UML chair KP Sharma Oli have held a meeting.

Despite not appearing publicly cordial, the two leaders met in a meeting kept confidential by both secretariats. The meeting took place on Monday, according to sources.

Sources claim the talks focused on the election scheduled for March 5, 2026, as the environment for holding the polls improves, and on the National Assembly election set for Magh 11.

The two leaders had earlier met at a meeting of the top three parties called by Prime Minister Sushila Karki at Baluwatar on Saturday, and before that at a meeting convened by the President at Shital Niwas.

After Saturday’s Baluwatar meeting, as the election environment further improved, discussions appear to have begun on the possibility of cooperation between UML and CPN in the upcoming elections.

Although UML wants to form an alliance with the Nepali Congress for the National Assembly election, Congress has also been holding parallel talks with CPN, prompting the Dahal Oli meeting.

Congress has not yet decided whether to align with UML or CPN. According to a Congress leader, the party is in dialogue with both. In the National Assembly election, CPN cannot win on its own, and the result is likely to tilt toward whichever party Congress joins.

Similarly, in the House of Representatives election, UML vice chair Ram Bahadur Thapa ‘Badal’ has publicly proposed a Congress UML alliance. Speaking on Tuesday at a program attended by Oli and organized by the Madan Ashrit Memorial Foundation, Badal said Congress and UML should contest the parliamentary election together.

Badal’s remarks have put parties under pressure ahead of the upcoming elections.

People’s News Monitoring Service