Kathmandu, Jan 1: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to revise the proportional closed list it submitted to the Election Commission for the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

Issuing a notice on Wednesday, the party secretariat said the revision will address errors seen in the list, considering suggestions received from various stakeholders.

The move comes amid growing dissatisfaction over the proportional candidate closed list already submitted to the Election Commission. RSP said it is preparing corrections within the deadline set by the Commission.

“The party will review the list and submit corrections within the time limit provided by the Election Commission if any errors are found. Therefore, appropriate suggestions on matters requiring correction should be submitted by 10 am on January 1 through provincial chairs or directly to the party’s central office,” the notice stated.

RSP said time constraints and last-minute political dialogue and agreements may have led to shortcomings, and the party intends to use the correction window to address them.

According to sources, the proportional list, said to have been prepared by three different groups, did not include individuals who were at the forefront of the Gen Z movement. As a result, some Gen Z activists are unhappy.

Sources say the Gen Z front had sent names including Ramji Ram, Khusbu Kumari Sharaf, Kamana Paudel, Binita Bogati, Surendra Bajgai, Harish Bhatt, Rishi Thapa, Jamal Ali, Janak Pokharel, Bibek Sharma, Prem Pokharel, and Sangen Rai of the Gen Z Movement Alliance. Of these, only Ramji Ram was included. Ramji Ram has also objected, saying he was included by removing an already elected person.

About 12 names from the Gen Z front were proposed to be placed on the proportional list from the Balen side. While it was understood that not all could be accommodated, the Gen Z group expected some names to make the list.

With only Ramji Ram included at the final stage, Gen Z activists are quietly dissatisfied. They argue that those seeking to build politics on the strength of the Gen Z movement showed serious negligence by not giving space to Gen Z names at all.

People’s News Monitoring Service