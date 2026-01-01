Spread the love

KATHMANDU: President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Chandra Prasad Dhakal, has said that the private sector still perceives that a conducive environment for doing business has not yet been created in the country.

Speaking at a programme titled “Collaboration–Collective Initiative for Peace, Stability and Prosperity”, organised by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, Dhakal said the private sector urgently needs firm guarantees from the government, including protection of property, respect for private enterprises, support for business recovery, improved access to finance, and the removal of obstacles in business processes.

“If we fail, this will impact our future generations. Therefore, we must make preparations to hand over a prosperous Nepal to them,” Dhakal said. He added that government commitments so far have largely remained rhetorical, while many key concerns of the private sector remain unaddressed.

Referring to the vandalism of businesses and private properties during the recent Gen-Z movement, Dhakal said that private sector associations have repeatedly urged the government to penalise those involved in destruction. He also stressed the need for a Private Sector Protection and Promotion Strategy (PSPS) to restore confidence among investors and entrepreneurs.

According to Dhakal, such a strategy is particularly crucial at this juncture, as employers, service providers, project developers, and revenue contributors are increasingly apprehensive about potential future attacks on their businesses.

Demanding strong government action against those involved in arson, vandalism, and destruction of property during the movement, Dhakal warned that failure to hold perpetrators accountable would only encourage impunity.

“Leaving them unpunished will increase impunity,” he said, urging the government to take decisive steps to ensure peace, stability, and a secure environment for economic activities.