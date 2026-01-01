Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 1: Durga Prasai of the Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizen Protection Campaign has demanded that the government withdraw all cases filed against him.

Sources said that during talks held on Thursday in the presence of the prime minister, Prasai raised the issue of cases filed against him over the March 15 incident and asked that those cases, along with other charges, be withdrawn. “He demanded the withdrawal of all cases against him. He also raised issues related to Gen Z,” a source said.

Prasai also demanded that cases filed against Gen Z activists arrested over the September 8-9 incident be withdrawn.

In addition, he called on the government not to blacklist anyone. “There is little point in placing many demands before this government. It is like asking an ascetic for an elephant. Withdraw the cases and do not blacklist anyone,” a source quoted Prasai as saying during the talks.

People’s News Monitoring Service